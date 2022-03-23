Orlando Pride apologize for disallowing fans’ banner mentioning word ‘gay’

Category: Sex Hits: 2
The Orlando Pride apologized after a supporters’ group was told it could not display a banner that used the word “gay” at a match this weekend.
The Black Swans group’s banner was in reference to Florida’s recent legislation dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The supporters’ group said on Twitter that their sign was deemed to be political and removed.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/23/orlando-pride-fan-banner-don-t-say-gall-bill-banned-soccer