Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 22:11 Hits: 11

Nadine Smith

It has nothing to do with parents, education or students. It's about inflicting maximum harm for maximum political benefit. You can be sure when November rolls around, Republicans won't be able to stop talking about it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/03/not-just-florida-gop-pushing-dont-say-gay-bills-15-states-now/