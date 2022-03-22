Indiana governor vetoes bill banning transgender females from girls’ sports

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 12:03 Hits: 2

Republican Eric Holcomb suggests legislation addresses a non-existent problem and ‘falls short’ of providing a consistent policy

The governor of Indiana governor on Monday vetoed a bill banning transgender females from girls school sports.

Opponents of the bill argued it was a bigoted response to a problem that does not exist, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana saying it planned a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/22/indiana-governor-vetoes-transgender-girls-sports-bill