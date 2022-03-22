The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Two murders in a week’: Honduran activists risk death to defend rights

Deadly catalogue of killings continues unchecked despite hopes raised by election of centre-left female president

One Sunday morning in January, Pablo Isabel Hernández set off to walk to church in San Marcos de Caiquín, a remote part of Honduras, but never arrived. One of Hernández’s brothers, who followed later, found Pablo, 33, dead on the road. He had been shot in the back.

The next day, as Thalía Rodríguez, 46, lay in bed with her partner 500 miles (800km) away in the capital, Tegucigalpa, masked armed men stormed into her flat and shot her in the head.

