Ukrainian Mom Saves Six-Week-Old Baby By Covering Her From a Blast

A 27-year-old mother from Kyiv, Ukraine, has become a new symbol of defiance in Ukraine after she was seriously injured while shielding her baby daughter. The breastfeeding mom was left with bruises and cuts all over her face after a broken glass flew through her home.

The mom covered her six-week-old daughter with a blanket to feed her when the blast shook the building, thus saving the baby’s life.

The mother and daughter are now recovering in a hospital, and photos of the brave duo have been shared on the Internet.

Olga said that she was injured in the head by the glass, but she managed to protect her baby.

The photos of mom Olga and her baby Victoria depict the heavy toll that the Ukrainian civilians pay in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 60 civilians have paid the ultimate price in Kyiv since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

