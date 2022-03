Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 20:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot/composite

Cruz was in a rush to get back to Washington, DC for Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings where he lamented that the hearings had become "angry and confrontational" during his opening statement.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/03/ted-cruz-meltdown-airport-security-intervene/