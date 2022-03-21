Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 16:10 Hits: 4

We all know that winners write the history pages, and although it might sound controversial – historians often overlook the accomplishments made by women. Women have made significant contributions to society and humankind, but some of them tend to be ignored by historians. In fact, women are only represented in 0.5 percent of recorded history – which is very far from reality.

One Redditor recently asked fellow Reddit users to share examples of great women the world probably hasn’t heard of, and Reddit delivered! Check out some of the women that got overlooked in history below, and feel free to make your own addition in the comment section. Let’s give these female heroes the praise they deserve!

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Bonus:

Source: Bored Panda

The post Stories Of Women Who Were Overlooked In History Despite Major Contributions to Society appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/stories-of-women-who-were-overlooked-in-history-despite-major-contributions-to-society/