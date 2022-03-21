The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women’s Budget Group briefing: The gendered impact of the cost-of-living crisis

As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are facing a major cost-of-living crisis. Over a decade of austerity policies, low wage rises and cuts to social security have left many people in poverty. While the richest households saved money during the pandemic, the poorest fell further into debt, with no cushion to cope with …

The post Women’s Budget Group <strong>briefing: </strong>The gendered impact of the cost-of-living crisis appeared first on Equally Ours.

