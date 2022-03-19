Kim Davis violated gay couples’ rights in denying marriage licenses, judge rules

Articles

US district judge issues ruling in two longstanding lawsuits involving former Kentucky clerk and two same-sex couples

A federal judge has ruled that a former Kentucky clerk violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples after she wouldn’t issue them marriage licenses – a refusal that sparked international attention and briefly landed her in jail in 2015.

The US district judge, David Bunning, issued the ruling on Friday in two longstanding lawsuits involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan county, and two same-sex couples. A jury trial will still need to decide on any damages.

