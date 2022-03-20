Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 16:30 Hits: 13

Exclusive: Only last month, the school apologised to students over enrolment contracts that described homosexuality as ‘immoral’

Teachers at Brisbane religious school Citipointe Christian College are being asked to sign employment contracts that warn they could be sacked for being openly homosexual.

The school says the wording of staff employment conditions is “under review” but one former teacher, who refused to sign the document last month, says he has now effectively lost his job for taking a stand.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/mar/21/citipointe-christian-college-teachers-threatened-with-dismissal-for-expressing-homosexuality