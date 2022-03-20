The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Citipointe Christian College teachers threatened with dismissal for expressing homosexuality

Category: Sex Hits: 13

Exclusive: Only last month, the school apologised to students over enrolment contracts that described homosexuality as ‘immoral’

Teachers at Brisbane religious school Citipointe Christian College are being asked to sign employment contracts that warn they could be sacked for being openly homosexual.

The school says the wording of staff employment conditions is “under review” but one former teacher, who refused to sign the document last month, says he has now effectively lost his job for taking a stand.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/mar/21/citipointe-christian-college-teachers-threatened-with-dismissal-for-expressing-homosexuality

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version