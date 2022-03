Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 21:00 Hits: 13

Shutterstock

Rubio never really believed his own message of tolerance, but he's gleefully abandoned any vestige of it in defending Florida's Don't Say Gay measure.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/03/marco-rubio-told-christians-tolerant-now-hes-invoking-sodom-gomorrah/