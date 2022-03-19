Mom Makes Her Kids Pay Rent To Live In Her Home, Sparks Heated Debate

Articles

The birth rate in the US has been in a sharp decline in the past few years, and 2020 saw the lowest number of children born in the US since 1979.

And while there are many heavy-hitting arguments to be made for the low natality rate (such as the costs of living), it’s also a fact that Americans get laid less often, and fewer Americans are getting laid overall.

Yes, even though we’re more open regarding our sexuality than any other generation, statistics show that the number of people that are intimate with other people is on the decline.

And yet another reason on why fewer people are having kids is the stress. We’re overwhelmed with stress at our jobs, relationships with other people, and whatnot, and we see childraising as a burden.

Many people believe that raising a child is the greatest stress they’ll ever experience, so they choose not to have kids at all. But it doesn’t have to be that way. What if you could make sure that your kids will grow to take care of themselves at an early age?

This is a topic to discuss, and TikTok user Fawna (goes by the TikTok handle @tru_n8v) shared a number of videos about childraising.

The mom shared a list of parenting rules and tips, and although she is aware that some people might find them controversial, she believes it will help her children learn how to take care of themselves from an earlier age.

So, she shared that in her house, if you’re 13 or older you’re allowed to cuss – as long as you use it in the proper context and you don’t disrespect others.

She added that she enjoys a cup of coffee in the morning, and she wants to enjoy it alone, so none of her kids were allowed to bother her, talk to her, or touch her until she had her first cup of coffee. And they followed that rule.

By the age of 16 Fawna added that her children must get jobs, pass their driver’s license exams and start paying rent to the tune of $100 a month. Once they reached 18, they must pay $250 a month to live with her.

She noted, though, that she doesn’t keep the rent money for herself, but instead, she’s saving them aside so her kids have a good amount in their pockets to use when they decide to move out.

“I will save it until whatever point they decide that they want to move out, I’ll return all the rent they’ve paid to me over the months or over the years and they’ll have a nice nest egg to start.” – she concluded.

What do you think of her parenting principles? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

