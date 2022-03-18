The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Bill to ban gay conversion and reform discrimination laws could help decide next NSW government: MP

Category: Sex Hits: 9

Sydney independent Alex Greenwich says support for the bill could help him decide who he’d back if the next election delivered a hung parliament

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich says he will seek to ban gay conversion practices and remove a swathe of laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in New South Wales in a bill, to help determine who he’d support if next year’s election results in a hung parliament.

The announcement has been welcomed by advocate group Equality Australia, with chief executive Anna Brown calling for multiparty support for the legislation.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/mar/18/bill-to-ban-gay-conversion-and-reform-discrimination-laws-could-help-decide-next-nsw-government-mp

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version