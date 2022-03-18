Bill to ban gay conversion and reform discrimination laws could help decide next NSW government: MP

Articles

Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Sydney independent Alex Greenwich says support for the bill could help him decide who he’d back if the next election delivered a hung parliament

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich says he will seek to ban gay conversion practices and remove a swathe of laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in New South Wales in a bill, to help determine who he’d support if next year’s election results in a hung parliament.

The announcement has been welcomed by advocate group Equality Australia, with chief executive Anna Brown calling for multiparty support for the legislation.

