Disney staff stage walkouts over Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill

Disney and its CEO, Bob Chapek, spoke out against the bill in an internal staff email but refused to publicly condemn it

Disney staff members this week and next are staging walkouts over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics have dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was recently passed by Florida Republicans but has not yet been signed into law. The controversial bill bans all discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools.

