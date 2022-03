Articles

My friend Kay Collier, who has died aged 67, was an advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, with a professional background in education.

Born in Irlam, Lancashire, she was the first child of George and Ella (nee Ross), and had a younger brother, Malcolm. Ella was a housewife; George was the editor of the Cadishead and Irlam Guardian, and from 1967 editor of the Sale and Stretford Guardian.

