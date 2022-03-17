Mom Shares The ‘Messy’ Reality Of Parenting That All Of Us Go Through

Articles

Most of the time our social media feeds are filled with photos and posts of happy parents that look like they got it all together. However, if it seems like these parents have achieved the unattainable – that’s because there’s probably more to it than they show in the pictures. If we’ve learned anything about the Internet is that if something looks fake, chances are that it is!

Raising kids is most definitely not an easy task for most parents, and parenting is messy and difficult for everyone.

Macgill Frutchey is a mom that decided enough was enough when it comes to the perfect parent trope, and shared her own ‘Dumpser Fire Farmhouse’ video series in which she tries to normalize the chaos that comes with parenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macgill Frutchey (@macgyveringmom22)

In an interview with Good Morning America, she said that she loves connecting with other moms in a real way and just being authentic.

She added that she’s not trying to make it look messier to get more likes, nor she tries to make it look perfect. Her series shows the real world of raising children, and she believes that’s it’s crazy that her series is groundbreaking, because she believes every parent goes through the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macgill Frutchey (@macgyveringmom22)

The mom started the page back in 2016, after she had given birth to three kids in two years. She was losing her mind, so she wanted some comic relief. She knew that she couldn’t be the only one feeling like she could never seem to hold it all together as a mom, so she decided to battle it with humor. However, in 2017, she opened up about her experience with cancer, and that’s when she gained a lot of attention on the internet.

“So many of us struggle and live the same [messy] life behind closed doors. Why don’t we show that? Let’s normalize that that’s what it looks like for most of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macgill Frutchey (@macgyveringmom22)

She’s now focusing on being a good mom to her children, and she’s been in remission for three years.

“I’m just a regular mom and I know that other moms feel similar and we just need to see something real. So just take the picture. Your kid is doing something adorable. Don’t worry about the mountain of laundry on your couch behind you. We all have that, you know, but we’re bombarded with these images that show us the opposite, not the truth. A lot of times you get these unsolicited opinions from people that mean a lot to you and sometimes you don’t want to ruffle feathers, but it’s your kids, it’s your life. You got to do what you think is best, no matter what.” – she concludes.

