Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:00 Hits: 5

For three decades, artist and ‘sex activist’ Ajamu has celebrated the pleasure and eroticism of Black British life. A new book showcases his work

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2022/jan/19/black-queer-and-visible-ajamus-intimate-images-in-pictures