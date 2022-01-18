Women Grow Out Body Hair To Celebrate ‘Januhairy’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:27 Hits: 0

You’ve probably heard of the worldwide movement that encourages men to grow out their beards and mustaches in November, called ‘Movember’. The movement aims to raise awareness about prostate cancer and mental health of men, and it’s practices all over the world.

Well, now there’s a similar movement to help women feel more comfortable, and it’s called ‘Januhairy’.

Namely, body hair on women have been considered unhygienic, gross, and untasteful for centuries, and women have been led to believe that they need to perform hair removal treatments regularlry. From shaving to vaxing and laser hair removal, there are numerous ways that women can remove their body hair – and the Januhairy movement is here to combat this. It encourages women to grow out their body hair and feel comfortable in their bodies in their natural state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Januhairy (@januhairy)

The movement was started in 2019 by Laura Jackson, after she felt that women’s body hair doesn’t need to cause repulsion the way it does now. So, Januhairy is here to promote body positivity and self-love, and show that women are beautiful the way they are. This is what the movement’s official website states:

It’s your choice to do what you want with your body, whether society likes it or not; but sometimes it’s hard to step out of those normalities, especially by yourself: Januhairy is a community, embracing our natural state, and challenging our patriarchal thoughts and expectations, together.”

The movement gained popularity rather quickly, and thousands of women across the world sent in their images of their hair growth over January.

Numerous media outlets also covered the movement, and this year, it’s expected even more women to join Januhairy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Januhairy (@januhairy)

According to the website, it’s very evident that body image has a large impact on everyone, especially women. Women of all ages should hear the message loud and clear – Januhairy is a chance to challenge yourself, and find the comfort in the discomfort.

The movement also seeks to raise funds for charity, and this year the money will go to TreeSisters, an organization that protects and restores natural habitats and fights climate change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Januhairy (@januhairy)

Source: Upworthy

The post Women Grow Out Body Hair To Celebrate ‘Januhairy’ appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/women-grow-out-body-hair-to-celebrate-januhairy/