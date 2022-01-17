Novak Djokovic Called Out Naomi Osaka Last Year For Not Following The Rules

Articles

You’ve probably heard about the ‘chaos’ that happened in Australia, when Novak Djokovic, one of the best male tennis players, was deported back from the country because he isn’t vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, as the situation escalated, many people sided with the Australian Immigration office and believe that he should be deported from the country. Simply, he went against the rules, and you can’t do that – even if you’re the No. 1 player in the world. In light of the situation, media outlets shared a press conference report from Djokovic himself, and it’s about Naomi Osaka’s choice not to do press conferences at last year’s French Open. This is what Djokovic said at the time:

“I understand that press conferences sometimes can be very unpleasant.

And it’s not something that you enjoy, always, you know, especially if you lose a match or something like this.

But it is part of our sport, it is part of what we do, the media is important without a doubt. It is allowing us to have the platform to communicate with the fans, but in a more traditional way. It used to be the only way how we could reach out to our fans.”

Even though he did his best later to walk this back, it was pretty qualified:

“I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I’m really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard. I haven’t spoken to her, but it seems like she has been struggling. I wish her all the best, I hope she recovers. She is an important player, brand and person for our sport. So we need to have her back.

This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side.

If she needs to take time and reflect and just recharge that’s what she needed to do, and I respect it fully. I hope that she’ll come back stronger.” – he added.

Whether Djokovic gets booted from Australia or not, I think this is worth thinking about hard:

Well, let’s give you something to think about. In light of the situation, what do you think would have happened if it was a female athlete instead of him?

Let me say this, if Naomi Osaka, or Serena Williams acted in the way Novak Djokovic has acted in the past couple weeks- the tennis association would be sharpening their knives. They hung Osaka out to dry because she missed a couple pressers, meanwhile on Djokovic…(crickets). — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) January 13, 2022

