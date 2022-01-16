Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 16:43 Hits: 5

TheRev Dr Stephen J O’Connor and Fr Alec Mitchell on the Church of England’s views regarding church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.

Most people I have spoken to about this had no idea that anyone could be subject to such arcane rules in this day and age which, as you point out, provides ample grist to those with a prurient or malevolent interest in the lives of others to intimidate or threaten those placed in this unacceptable and extremely vulnerable position. The current practice of the church could not be further removed from the glorious liberty of the Christian gospel, which is that God is love, and those who love live in God.

