Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:00 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

Cuffed jeans, tucked shirts, and not being able to sit in chairs properly – these are the bi cliches. But is that what bi culture is all about? Or is there something deeper underneath the surface?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/bi-culture-beyond-cliches-stereotypes/