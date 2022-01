Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 20:00 Hits: 5

White House

The Fox reporter admonished Joe Biden for not being nice enough to senators who "don't agree with voting rights." Jen Psaki wasn't having it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/jen-psaki-cheerfully-slams-fox-reporter-whined-joe-biden-isnt-nice-enough/