Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

Tucker Carlson called the study "awful" while talking with a leader of PETA, agreeing with the vegan organization just to spite Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/conservatives-flipping-study-create-transgender-monkeys/