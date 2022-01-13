Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:17 Hits: 1

Wang Chen-wei and Chen Chun-ju sign papers after ruling allows Chen to register as parent alongside Wang

A married same-sex couple have become the first in Taiwan to legally adopt a child neither of them are related to, after they challenged local laws in court.

Wang Chen-wei, Chen Chun-ju, and their daughter, nicknamed Joujou, were surrounded by press at the Taipei household registration office, as the couple formally signed adoption paperwork after a long battle. Clutching Joujou, her face hidden behind a hoodie, face mask and sunglasses, Wang and Chen told of their bittersweet victory.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/13/same-sex-couple-become-first-in-taiwan-to-legally-adopt-child