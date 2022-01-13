Polish lawmakers pass bill to step up government control of schools

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022

Critics say bill, now moving to senate, could curb access to teaching on LGBT and reproductive rights

Poland’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party that would step up government control of schools, which critics say could curb access to teaching on LGBT and reproductive rights.

The bill passed on Thursday with 227 votes in favour and 214 against, and will now move to the senate.

