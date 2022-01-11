Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 07:15 Hits: 9

Inspired by the hit US show, a Nairobi group is using catwalk events to combat stigma and abuse

An audience wearing face masks sits around the edges of a nondescript room in an unassuming building in the centre of Nairobi. Sparsely furnished and decorated with a few posters advertising PrEP, a drug that reduces chances of contracting HIV, there is a low hum of excited chatter.

Then the speakers crackle into action, playing Sweet Dreams by Beyoncé, and in struts Toyo, a 23-year-old transgender woman, wearing a figure-hugging sparkly blue dress accessorised with bright red painted nails and the ubiqitious face mask, in black. She walks to the end of the room, strikes a pose and struts back out. Toyo is followed by Miss K – or Kelvin, when not in drag – 24, who is wearing a red strappy dress, long black wig, fake Louboutin heels, and plenty of makeup.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/jan/11/i-saw-myself-in-rupaul-how-drag-race-inspired-lgbtq-kenyans-to-find-freedom