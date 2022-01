Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 20:00 Hits: 0

White House

"So the question should really be directed at them," Jen Psaki said, referring to the "silent lemmings [walking] behind the former president."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/jen-psaki-refused-let-reporter-blame-joe-biden-republicans-election-lies/