Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 17:34 Hits: 5

Screenshot/YouTube

One Million Moms claims two parents in an ad released months ago means Hilton Hotels suddenly "is pushing the LGBTQ agenda" and "gay lifestyle."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/anti-lgbtq-activists-accuse-hotel-trying-normalize-sin-ad-including-two-dads/