Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 20:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

Sidney Poitier's roles challenged the stereotypical film depictions of Black men. He helped the way for a new generation of Black actors

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/groundbreaking-actor-sidney-poitier-passed-away-94/