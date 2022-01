Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 22:17 Hits: 5

screen capture

The disabled activist said that he has been "shot at, head-butted, punched, sprayed with mace, doxed, threatened, and had a loaded gun pulled on him" since Andy Ngo began targeting him.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/gay-right-wing-troll-andy-ngo-targeted-wheelchair-user-resulting-attacks-death-threats/