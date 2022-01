Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 22:00 Hits: 0

Public Domain

Parents said the proposed GSA would "indoctrinate" children into being gay. The students have now decided to start an "Allies of Diversity" club instead of a GSA.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/01/students-agree-de-gay-gsa-enraged-parents-attacked-clubs-sponsor-predator/