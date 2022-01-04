The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Past convictions for homosexual activity to be wiped from records, Patel to announce

UK’s disregards and pardons scheme set to be expanded to ‘right wrongs of the past’

Any conviction that was imposed on someone purely due to consensual homosexual activity under now-abolished laws will be included in a scheme aimed at “righting the wrongs of the past”, the UK home secretary is set to announce.

Priti Patel said more people would have convictions for same-sex sexual activity wiped from their records, as she sought to expand the government’s disregards and pardons scheme from a narrow set of laws.

