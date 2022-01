Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 19:54 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

When her husband passed away, White was quoted as saying that she'd never remarry because "Once you've had the best, who needs the rest?" In White, we too, had the best.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/ever-charming-beloved-betty-white-died-99/