Revisited: Josh Cavallo, the only openly gay top-tier men’s footballer

Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021

Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo says the response to his recent coming out as gay has been overwhelming

This week we are revisiting some of our favourite episodes from 2021. This episode was first broadcast on 8 November.

When Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo sat down to film his announcement to the world that he was coming out as gay, he didn’t know what to expect. He’d told his teammates and coaches, and had received a positive and supportive reaction, but the result of posting the video on social media would be far less predictable. There are no other out gay footballers playing in any of the world’s top leagues.

