Number Of Vasectomies in Texas On The Rise Following Abortion Ban

Doctor Koshik Shaw, who works at the Austin Urology Institute in Texas, said that his practice saw ‘about a 15 percent increase in scheduled vasectomies’ since the near-total abortion ban in Texas that went live on September 1st.

The doctor claims that the patients are there because of the law change:

“‘Hey, I’m actually here because some of these changes that [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott and our legislature have passed that are really impacting our decision-making in terms of family planning,’ so that was a new one for me as a reason—the first time, patients are citing a state law as their motivating factor,” – Shaw told the Post.

The statistic comes from the Post at a time when reproductive rights in the USA are at a critical point. The Texas abortion ban remains in effect, and it has forced many women to travel out of state for abortion.

So, this is a crucial time for men to help their partners to obtain abortion, or birth control, or prevent unwanted pregnancies.

According to Sarah Miller, a family medicine doctor who provides vasectomies, she’s also seen an increase in patients asking for a vasectomy since the Texas ban took effect even in Boston.

She also told the Post that it warms her heart to hear men say that even though they’re nervous before the procedure, it’s nothing compared to what their wife has gone through.

However, it’s important to note that the rise in abortion bans and restrictions that go against the rights and autonomy of pregnant people should not require men or anyone to be required to undergo forced sterilizations, but people of all genders should step up and challenge the culture that restrics basic human rights.

