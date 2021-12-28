‘People fear what they don’t understand’: Rachel Levine, pioneering trans official, on protecting Americans’ health

Dr Levine discusses why debates over trans rights are so toxic, and how the climate crisis will widen health disparities

This year has been excruciating for many Americans who have been battered by Covid, extreme weather disasters and political discord, but for one individual 2021 will be remembered for having propelled her into national prominence.

Rachel Levine has shattered not one but two major glass ceilings this year. In March, she became the first openly transgender person to win confirmation in the US Senate after Joe Biden nominated her as assistant secretary of health.

