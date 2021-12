Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 20:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

The Swiss will soon be able to change their gender by self-declaration, but critics say it leaves queer teens worse off.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/switzerland-just-passed-major-law-affirm-trans-peoples-identities-theres-catch/