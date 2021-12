Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 21:05 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

The iconic anti-apartheid leader said he felt as strongly about anti-LGBTQ discrimination as he did about fighting institutionalized racism.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/freedom-fighter-desmond-tutu-said-hed-rather-burn-hell-worship-anti-gay-god/