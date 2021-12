Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 8

Shutterstock

In two letters to New Ways Ministry, a group persecuted for decades for its outreach to LGBTQ Catholics, the pontiff praised its "neighborly approach."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/pope-francis-sends-another-signal-us-catholic-bishops-lay-off-anti-lgbtq-attacks/