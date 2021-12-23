Millennial Women Share The Toxic Things They Were Taught While Growing Up

Articles

Millennials are all grown up now (on the contrary to popular belief), and we’re well over the toxic ‘rules’ that were imposed to us while growing up – especially if you’re a girl.

Namely, we were kids during a really stressful time in history – and we were in the midst of the Internet revolution. Yes, we’re THAT generation that grew up without Internet, but had to learn it all just to get a job.

Rings a bell?

Add being a woman in the mix, and you have quite the experience.

Millennial women have been recently taking it to Twitter to share the toxic things they were taught when growing up, and there are too many entries to count. However, we decided to share some of the stories with you, so check them out below and feel free to discuss the topic in the comments.

1.

The millennial urge to be force into college without having a clue of what you wanted to do, get into massive student loan debt and be called lazy for the rest of eternity by the media — Lyss (@Lyssanicotera) December 6, 2021

2.

Should mothers have careers? pic.twitter.com/SKfson8kgR — The Transformed Wife (@godlywomanhood) December 5, 2018

3.

Love to be gaslit about what hunger is!!! — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 19, 2021

4.

When some pastor tells you to cover your children up because there are men around struggling to control themselves the appropriate response is NOT “wow, 4yo girl needs to be a one piece swimsuit”, it is “you’re a fucking predator who should never have access to children.” — tori (my phone is off) (@ToriGlass) February 23, 2021

5.

my parents called me “dramatic” and that I supposedly cried for everything, till this day they still have no idea I have anxiety .. https://t.co/HByyE5rxl3 — mica (@micaelajco) April 29, 2020

6.

Did you grow up associating self-worth with good grades or are you normal — FJ (@FatimaAlJassas) April 3, 2021

