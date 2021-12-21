Tom Daley speaks out on sport and gay rights in TV Christmas message

Articles

Diver questions awarding of football World Cup to Qatar and F1 grand prix to Saudi Arabia in C4 festive broadcast

The Olympic champion diver Tom Daley has said countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia should not be allowed to host major sporting events while their governments continue to persecute gay people.

Daley made the comments as part of this year’s Alternative Christmas Message, which airs on Christmas Day on Channel 4 at 5pm and offers a different take to the Queen’s traditional address to the nation.

