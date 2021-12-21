The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tom Daley speaks out on sport and gay rights in TV Christmas message

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Diver questions awarding of football World Cup to Qatar and F1 grand prix to Saudi Arabia in C4 festive broadcast

The Olympic champion diver Tom Daley has said countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia should not be allowed to host major sporting events while their governments continue to persecute gay people.

Daley made the comments as part of this year’s Alternative Christmas Message, which airs on Christmas Day on Channel 4 at 5pm and offers a different take to the Queen’s traditional address to the nation.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/21/tom-daley-speaks-out-on-sport-and-gay-rights-in-tv-christmas-message

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version