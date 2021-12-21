UCL becomes first university to formally cut ties with Stonewall

Articles

University says membership of LGBTQ+ charity’s programmes may inhibit academic freedom

University College London has become the first university to formally cut ties to the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, saying its membership of Stonewall’s programmes could inhibit academic freedom and discussion around sex and gender.

UCL announced that it would end its involvement with Stonewall’s workplace equality index, which rates employers on their policies, and its diversity schemes, following a recommendation from the university’s most senior academics.

