Tech billionaire quits Mormon church and gives $600k to LGBTQ group

Jeff T Green rebuked church over LGBTQ rights, saying the church is ‘actively doing harm in the world’
An advertising-technology billionaire has resigned his membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith over social issues and LGBTQ rights in an unusual public move.
Jeff T Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5bn (£3.77bn) fortune, starting with a $600,000 donation to the LGBTQ-rights group Equality Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.Continue reading...
