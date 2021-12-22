Tech billionaire quits Mormon church and gives $600k to LGBTQ group

Articles

Jeff T Green rebuked church over LGBTQ rights, saying the church is ‘actively doing harm in the world’

An advertising-technology billionaire has resigned his membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith over social issues and LGBTQ rights in an unusual public move.

Jeff T Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5bn (£3.77bn) fortune, starting with a $600,000 donation to the LGBTQ-rights group Equality Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

