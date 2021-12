Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 18:00 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

The closure is only the latest move in the state's war on education as evangelical Christians and Trump supporters storm school board meetings.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/texas-library-will-close-3-days-librarians-forced-hunt-kids-books-lgbtq-issues/