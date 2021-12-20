Demi Lovato Sings to Ghost So They Can Overcome Sexism-Caused Trauma

Articles

A recent video that shows singer and actress Demi Lovato singing to a ‘ghost’ has gained a lot of attention. Namely, Lovato was singing to the ‘ghost’ after revealing that it had experienced trauma caused by sexism.

In one of the videos, Lovato joined friend Matthew Scott and paranormal investigator Chris Smith in a visit to an old ghost town in Arizona – Vulture City.

Peacock TV reports that the trio came across ‘a spirit who had past trauma with men’ using a special detector and a device, and Lovato asked Carmen – the psirit – if she had seen anything like Ets or UFos there.

The clip of Demi Lovato singing to the ghost was viewed by many, and you can watch it for yourself below:

The machine initially let off a noise, and Lovato asked Carmen if she’s an individual from another world. However, the machine then went silent.

The two men left the room and Lovato realized the ghost had trauma, which is why she doesn’t like men. Then she told her that she too has trauma, and that she gets it.

The men suggested Lovato sings to Carmen, so she sang ‘Skyscraper’ to the ghost.

The machine then made a noise, which the three took as a ‘standing ovation’.

To that, Lovato said that it’s the coolest standing ovation she’s ever had.

