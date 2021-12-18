Gareth Thomas and his parents: ‘As a family, we don’t live in the past’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 7

The Welsh rugby legend and his parents recreate a family snap and talk about getting through tough times

Former Wales and Lions rugby captain Gareth Thomas grew up in Bridgend, Wales, with his parents, Yvonne and Barry, and two older brothers. A prominent force on the pitch since the late 90s, he’s arguably been an even more influential presence with his advocacy work. Since coming out in 2009, Thomas has raised awareness around LGBTQ+ representation in sports and mental health. He is working towards destigmatising HIV; first with his 2019 documentary HIV and Me, which explored his fear of sharing his diagnosis with the world, and now Tackle HIV, a campaign in partnership with ViiV Healthcare and the Terrence Higgins Trust. He lives near Bridgend with his husband, Stephen. For more information, visit tacklehiv.org and follow @TackleHIV.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/dec/18/gareth-thomas-and-parents-we-dont-live-in-past