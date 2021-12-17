Pregnant Woman Told By Boss She’s Has To Stay At Work When Going Into Labor, Asks If It’s Legal

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 15:19

If giving birth to a human being wasn’t enough, one woman was told that when she goes into labor, she’ll have to ‘suck it up’ and stay on her job until her worktime is over. Yes, you read that right!

The woman that goes by the Reddit handle Legitimate_Ocelot718 shared the story to the AntiWork subreddit, and wrote how she was talking to her store manager about the protocol of what will happen if she goes into labor while at work.

Surprisingly, her boss told her that she’ll basically have to follow the protocol, which means staying there until her worktime is done.

The woman was now wondering if the demands are even legal, and you can check out the full story for yourself below.

This is what people had to say about the situation. Thankfully, some lawyers advised her on what to do:

