Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 16:07 Hits: 1

Bree Lenehan is a social media content creator and a business owner that started posting side-by-side phtos of her posed and real-looking body to show how social media is not real!

Yes, we live in a world that’s very much influenced by social media, and what we usually come across while scrolling on Instagram are ‘happy’ people with perfect bodies in beautiful places. But is that the reality? Most certainly not.

These photos often have negative impact on people. They remind us that someone is doing much better than us – which, in reality, might not be the case. And yet, it’s still quite rare to see someone talking openly about this issue and how they look in reality, which is why we appreciate Bree Lenehan and her mission.

Check out some of her side-by-side photos below!

Credit: Bree Lenehan

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Source: Bored Panda

The post Woman Shares Side-By-Side Pics Of Herself To Challenge Unrealistic Body Standards appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/woman-shares-side-by-side-pics-of-herself-to-challenge-unrealistic-body-standards/