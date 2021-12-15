Young women’s Trust report: One Size Fits No One

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Young women’s Trust has published a new report One Size Fits No One(pdf) about young women’s experiences of navigating inadequate employment opportunities and the benefits system. The evidence shows that young women face specific barriers to employment and are more likely to be classed as ‘economically inactive’ than young men. The impact is felt most …

