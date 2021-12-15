The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Young women’s Trust report: One Size Fits No One

Young women’s Trust has published a new report One Size Fits No One(pdf) about young women’s experiences of navigating inadequate employment opportunities and the benefits system.  The evidence shows that young women face specific barriers to employment and are more likely to be classed as ‘economically inactive’ than young men. The impact is felt most …

