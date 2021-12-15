Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 16:29 Hits: 0

Bright Blue, the independent think tank, has called for the UK Government to introduce a new automatic right for employees to ten days of domestic abuse leave annually. This proposal comes in ahead of a major research report by Bright Blue on the benefits and challenges of home working during the pandemic. The polling conducted …

Continue reading "Bright Blue research: Right to ten days of domestic abuse leave"

The post Bright Blue research: Right to ten days of domestic abuse leave appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/bright-blue-research-right-to-ten-days-of-domestic-abuse-leave/